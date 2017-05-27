About the Role:

Project Manager- Interconnection (Renewable Energy Company)

A large renewable energy company is currently seeking a Project Manager- Interconnection based in California or Utah.

The company focuses on utility scale solar and wind projects in all phase of development. The ideal candidate will have minimum 2 years of industry experience with strong project management background.

The company offers a competitive compensation package which includes re-location

Duties and Responsibilities:

* Perform transmission system analysis, identify interconnection agencies and procedures, provide estimated budget and schedule of study process, prepare and file interconnection requests including managing internal and external parties on preparation of technical materials, provide initial viability feedback to support bid.* Review and analyze utility report scope of work, cost and schedule; identify cost or time saving alternatives, tracking and reporting results throughout process.* Lead and/or assist internal groups to complete deliverables required by outside agencies to construct interconnection facilities, integrate schedules of host utility into construction schedule.* determine expected interconnection configuration and budgetary cost estimate for greenfield projects

Minimum Qualifications:

* BS in Electrical Engineering or related field.* 2+ years work history in renewable or traditional energy development, or transmission planning.* Proficiency in power flow software:Powerworld preferred, GE PSLF and Siemens PSS/E* Understanding of electrical impacts to utility grid of solar PV and wind generating facilities