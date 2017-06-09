Project Manager - IT

About the Role:

? Experience with Kronos payroll and time & attendance in a Retail setting highly desirable

? Manage and Lead a Team

? Insure HSE compliance is met

? Implement and adhere to Front end loading and execution

? Ensure project costs are well defined and completed within budget

? Assist in annual and monthly budgets

? Establish and met schedules and targets

? Ensure project is executed to meet permit and regulatory compliance

? Transition plans from Projects to Operations are prepared and implemented

? Cross functional communication

? Foster development of staff to achieve development goals and objectives

? HSE incident reporting

? Complete annual performance appraisals for Team The Project Lead will play a key role in managing and leading a project team and contract staff to execute a portfolio of projects. The object of the project team is to deliver projects within budget, on schedule and with no harm to people or the environment.

RESPONSIBILITIES: The Project Leads duties and responsibilities are as follows:

* Manage and lead an integrated team and contract staff to execute a portfolio of projects;* Ensure health, safety and environment (HSE) compliance is met and that a safe working environment exists;* Implement and adhere to front-end loading and project execution for all projects;* Ensure project costs are well defined and that work is completed within budget;* Assist in development of annual capital budget and ensure monthly updates are reported;* Ensure that schedules for all projects are established and maintained and that targets are met;* Coordinate with Planning and Control to ensure that an integrated cost and scheduling system is implemented for every project;* Ensure that projects are designed and constructed to achieve first-year operability targets;* Ensure that appropriate project assurance steps are conducted throughout the project life cycle;* Ensure projects are executed to achieve permit and regulatory compliance;* Ensure transition plans for projects to operations are prepared, agreed to and appropriately implemented; - Ensure coordination of input into development of projects from the following stakeholders: Drilling, Subsurface, Operations, Transformation Team and Engineering Authorities; - Foster development of staff to achieve development goals and personal objectives, including project management skills;* Report HSE incidents and project / schedule variances from plan to Project Manager in a timely manner.

EXPERIENCE & KNOWLEDGE:

* Willingness and ability to travel up to 20% of the time in order to fulfil the responsibilities of this position;* Minimum of a bachelors degree in a technical discipline;* Experience requirements to vary by level. Ability to work with multiple suppliers of engineering and construction services;* Experience with setting and delivering HSE objectives for projects;* Advanced level of experience with risk analysis, mitigation and contingency planning;* Proven ability to mentor others; Supplier must verify the information and qualifications provided during the skills validation process. In addition to the required qualifications, the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate the following:* Experience in a management role leading a team of project managers to execute a portfolio of projects; -* Experience with projects ranging in value from $100K to $100M;

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.