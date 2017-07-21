Project Manager - Mechanical

About the Role:

I am currently looking for a Mechanically biased Project Manager/Senior Project Manager to join my client based in southern Scotland, Central Belt (Glasgow to Edinburgh)

The client is working multiple water/waste water frameworks and are interested in Mechanical Project Manager with experience covering cradle to grave project delivery

The client has two separate roles currently:

The first is focused on front end delivery covering conceptual design, engineering and design with procurement to then hand over to the construction and commissioning teams.

The second role will be focused on the construction, installation and commissioning side of the business.

START: ASAP

LOCATION: Scotland, Central Belt

SALARY: Good Market Rates

Specification -Projects Manager/Senior Project Manager (Mechanically bias)

Project Management experience 5+ years

Mechanically bias technical background

Technical engineer - preference for a mechanical background

Projects management, planning, coordination and contracts experience

EA/Clean Water/Waste Water projects delivery (national or international)

MEICA projects experience is especially beneficial

Any NEC form contract experience is very beneficial

The client is looking for several project managers to join them working on projects through from conception through to final delivery, you will be working on engineering and design, with final delivery to the client.

The client is looking to interview successful candidates next week, they have slots for a project manager or senior project manager to start at their earliest convenience.

The client also has current requirments for project engineers, if you are a prject engineer with a MEICA biased skill set please feel free to apply for the role.