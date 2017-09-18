Project Manager - Power Generators - Midlands & London

About the Role:

My client is a market leading organisation in search of a hands-on, project manager to oversee the installation and final commissioning of industrial power generation units in London.

Key Skills;

* Project management experience* On site management experience* Electrical background/knowledge* Willingness to travel

Remote working possible, in conjunction with 1 to 2 days per week site visits.

Rate - Competitive

Start - Immediate

Location - Midlands & London, UK

Duration - 3 Months +