Project Manager - Power Generators - Midlands & London

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
London,Greater London,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
617131
Posted on
Monday, September 18, 2017 - 7:29am
About the Role:
My client is a market leading organisation in search of a hands-on, project manager to oversee the installation and final commissioning of industrial power generation units in London.
Key Skills;
* Project management experience
* On site management experience
* Electrical background/knowledge
* Willingness to travel
Remote working possible, in conjunction with 1 to 2 days per week site visits.
Rate - Competitive
Start - Immediate
Location - Midlands & London, UK
Duration - 3 Months +
