Project Manager - Power Generators - Midlands & London

G2 Recruitment
London,Greater London,England
Contract
Engineering Jobs
617131
Posted on 
Monday, September 18, 2017 - 7:29am
About the Role:

My client is a market leading organisation in search of a hands-on, project manager to oversee the installation and final commissioning of industrial power generation units in London.

Key Skills;



* Project management experience
* On site management experience
* Electrical background/knowledge
* Willingness to travel

Remote working possible, in conjunction with 1 to 2 days per week site visits.

Rate - Competitive

Start - Immediate

Location - Midlands & London, UK

Duration - 3 Months +