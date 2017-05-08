Project Manager - Track Line Job

Company Energy Jobline Location Saudi Arabia Category Management Jobs Job ID 560354 Apply Apply Now

Project Overview



A Bechtel-led consortium to design and build two rail lines of the Riyadh Metro network in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The lines, along with four others, will form the backbone of Riyadh's new public transportation network.



The BACS consortium, which includes Almabani General Contractors, Consolidated Contractors Company, and Siemens, is responsible for the design, construction, train cars, and signaling?as well as electrification and integration of the new lines to the rest of the system.



Riyadh's population of nearly 6 million is forecast to increase to 8 million by 2030. The new metro system will meet the demands of the growing population while reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality.



ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:



- Management of local site supervisors Railway Infrastructure

- Coordination of Contractors

- Review and approval railway infrastructure working procedure

- Reporting (e.g. progress reports, monthly reports, financial reports)

- Supervising works in progress for confirmation of quality standards, safety, construction manner, and installation practices

- Review of design and supporting documents

- Site supervision

- Evaluation and approval of different ballastless track systems

- Cost benefit calculation of ballastless track systems

- Definition and review of track maintenance concept

- Cost analysis in terms of long life system warranties



JOB KNOWLEDGE:



- Knowledge of a single or multi-discipline construction or engineering operation.

- Knowledge of Bechtel's Zero Accident Philosophy.

- Knowledge of the Project ES&H Handbook, the Supervisors ES&H Manual, the Project Safety Management Plan and the Bechtel Core Processes.

- Knowledge of the Six Sigma program tools and methodologies.

- Knowledge of supervisory functions relating to field activities.

- Knowledge of Standard Work Process Procedures (SWPPs).

- Computer literate in word processing, spreadsheet and database applications in accordance with current Bechtel Standard Application Program (BSAP) standards.

- Demonstrated leadership in a team-based environment.

- Knowledge of the use of subcontracts, and the contractor and subcontractor's responsibilities contained in subcontract documents.

- Experience working with, supervising and administering subcontractors and/or Direct Hire workforce.



EDUCATION



- Dipl.-Eng. or equivalent Degree of M.Sc. in Civil Engineering



- Minimum 10 years of experience as Railway Engineer (planning and site supervision)



Utilization of MS-Office and project management software (e.



