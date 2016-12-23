Project Manager - UKPN Substations Alliance

About the Role:

Responsibilities

* Preparation of the project execution plans, including definition of project objectives and strategies, work scope, risk and opportunities, overall work plan and schedule, financial plan, quality and safety requirements etc., consistent with the terms of the respective Contract and AMEC project execution plan mandatory contents.* The administering of the contract agreements between AMEC and its Client.* The administering of the contract agreements between AMEC and its subcontractors whereby AMEC and Client interests are protected and costs are managed.* The maintaining of close contact with respective Client Representatives throughout the project to ensure satisfactory reaction to Client's needs or criticisms.* The monitoring and control of project performance against budget, schedule, and quality and safety requirements using appropriate control tools and reporting of same to AMEC Management and Client.* Preparation of regular project progress and cost reports. Cost report to include the Earned Value Analysis with Forecast on completion.* The identification of changes in the scope of work and ensuring that appropriate change requests are current and adequate.* The promotion of quality and safety on the project in consultation with quality and safety representatives. The issuing of directions for job close-out and the securing of the final project acceptance and contract release from client.* Collaboration with in-house designers and support functions.

Key Objectives

* Deliver substation projects safely, on time, within budget, exceeding the client's expectations* Be an ambassador for the Company, and a good example to the rest of the project team

Experience

* Leading and managing the project teams on substation projects through all phases of design, construction, commissioning & close out* Experienced of managing the input of design teams on substation projects* Experienced in coordinating and interfacing with construction team and sub-contractors* Experienced in coordinating and controlling team delivery in accordance with agreed cost, schedule & change without compromising SHEQ standards* Experienced in developing and maintaining good relationships with client and sub-contractors

Knowledge and understanding of Health, Safety and Environmental responsibilities

* Ability to review client's Scope of Work for completeness and clarity of intent. Liaise with client groups on points requiring clarification* Ability to manage preparation of Project Control Estimates, review and approve same* Ability to issue instructions to proceed with the work to all relevant project personnel* Ability to instigate and conduct project start-up meetings* Ability to manage engineering design work to ensure design intent is achieved within budget and timescale* Maintain overview of material requisition and procurement status for projects* Manage preparation of project schedules* Propose and execute remedial actions for all identified problem areas associated with schedule slippage* Manage expenditure against project control budgets for projects. Alert the Senior PM / Commercial Manager of any potential cost overruns* Ensure variations are raised and processed at the correct stage for any changes in the work* Attend client meetings as required* Knowledge of Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment studies* Ability to manage the execution of all project close-out activities.

Qualifications

* Degree or similar/equivalanet in Electrical Engineering* NEC 3Form of Contract* CITB SMSTS* UKPN Sysytem Authorisations

