Project Manager (Water Treatment)

Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Singapore
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
525609
Posted on
Thursday, February 23, 2017 - 7:31pm
About the Role:My client is currently seeking for a PROJECT MANAGER to provide overall management direction for a project of Water Treatment Plant Upgrade Works in Singapore. The position will be responsible for providing leadership with the assigned, self-performed, and subcontractor activities, and has primary profit and loss responsibility for the project. The candidate must ensure that the work is performed on budget, on schedule, and in accordance with Singapore safety and engineering standards. Responsibilities include, but not limited to:
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
-Responsible for effective project planning, and overall project execution. Lead the project team to ensure all works carried out to meet client's requirements and regulatory standards
-Provide leadership and technical support to project engineers, field engineers and superintendents.
-Maintain liaison with all internal and external stakeholders including client, sub-contractors, consultants to ensure all required materials, equipment, inspections, etc., support craft activities and project schedule
-Monitor and ensure project progress meets target timeline and is within project budget, and investigate potentially serious situations and implement corrective measures
-Profit & Loss Responsibility. Manage financial aspects alongside project delivery
-Assume additional responsibilities, and when needed by the project and as directed by Project Director
Qualifications
-Proven track record in Municipal Projects - Water Plant Construction, Water Treatment, Waste Water Treatment Plant projects, and have lead/handled public infrastructure projects in Singapore
-Degree in Civil Engineering/Construction Management Degree or Equivalent Training/Education
-Minimum of 10 years of construction, design, finance, and management experience/knowledge required on water/wastewater treatment plants
-Thorough understanding of Singapore's safety, construction, and industry practices and standard
-Superior communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills are essential.
-Excellent leadership and people management skills with ability to build, motivate, develop and manage team to achieve set goals and objectives
-Effective problem solving skills
Preferred Specifications
* 12+ years of applicable experience with water/wastewater treatment plant construction projects.
* Prior applicable experience on large municipal project(s) in Singapore
Interested applicants, please send your CV in word document to pauline.nadua@spencer-ogden.com. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Number: 13C6321 | Registration Number: R1658536
For more information about this role please contact our Singapore office
Spencer Ogden Energy Pte Ltd
Agency License Number: 13C6321
