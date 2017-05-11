Project Manager - Water Treatment

Company Spencer Ogden Location Paris-l'Hôpital Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 561690 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Nature & scope



The Project Manager takes in charge the management of projects of a Business Unit with as main objectives the match to the budgets, timings and customers satisfaction.

Main responsibilities



You will be responsible, in cooperation with the departments in question, for:

- The execution of a project from the request for price or signing of contract through to its completion (collection of payment and handling of claims) seeking the best combination between:

- the optimisation of the financial results and techniques specified in the contract

- the customer's satisfaction

- the project's budgetary (forecast and follow-up), contractual and financial management, incorporating good risk management

- the management of the project team

- The synchronisation and leading of the various projects assigned, ensuring adherence to deadlines and to the different specifications of each one.

- The coordination and planning of the operations assigned to each participant.

Profile





For more information about this role please contact our London office