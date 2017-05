About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Project Planner to join our team in Brunei. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.





* Develop the plans, prepare the work development schedules and establish the resource requirements for the RO and Workpacking teams* Responsible for the integration of specific plans and schedules related to campaign preparation for both onshore and offshore work* Develop campaign preparation schedules and activity sequences. Establishing critical path analysis planning techniques and the preparation of Gantt Charts* Prepare and update other planning information as required by the project in relation to the RO and Workpacking activities* Prepare weekly and monthly progress and forecast reports, ensuring that planning parameters are accurately and constantly measured and input into the planning system* Prepare productivity variation reports for all works, paying specific attention to ensuring that time writing is performed accurately* Present planning, reporting and forecast data utilizing standard trend analysis and forecasting techniques* Re-work plans to accept variations/deviations, ensuring they are reviewed and approved by the RO Team Leader* Establish, maintain and update a database of information on the production of engineering documents (e.g. drawings, reports, workpacks etc.)* The Planner works under the supervision of the RO Team Lead for specific project controls tasks