PROJECT PLANNER

About the Role:

v\:* {behavior:url(#default#VML);} o\:* {behavior:url(#default#VML);} w\:* {behavior:url(#default#VML);} .shape {behavior:url(#default#VML);}

My global client has a requirement for a planning engineer to work on a 3 month contract.

You will be working on a renowned renewables project that is nearing completion. The client is halfway through commissioning and have an established plan in place. They need someone to monitor the plan on a daily basis.

Essential experience

P6

Site experience

Engineering project experience

Start - Must be able to start in the next 3 weeks

Duration - 3 months

Hours - 40 per week

Location - Suffolk

Sector - Renewables

Please email cv asap if interested