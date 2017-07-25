PROJECT PLANNER

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Suffolk,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Management Jobs
Job ID
609129
Posted on
Monday, July 24, 2017 - 2:26pm
About the Role:
v\:* {behavior:url(#default#VML);} o\:* {behavior:url(#default#VML);} w\:* {behavior:url(#default#VML);} .shape {behavior:url(#default#VML);}
My global client has a requirement for a planning engineer to work on a 3 month contract.
You will be working on a renowned renewables project that is nearing completion. The client is halfway through commissioning and have an established plan in place. They need someone to monitor the plan on a daily basis.
Essential experience
P6
Site experience
Engineering project experience
Start - Must be able to start in the next 3 weeks
Duration - 3 months
Hours - 40 per week
Location - Suffolk
Sector - Renewables
Please email cv asap if interested
Apply