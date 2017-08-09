Project Planner

About the Role:

Undertake the planning and resource loading for the assigned work scope(s), giving proactive, effective advice on the feasibility of plans, the impact of any changes and any required mitigating actions

Assessing risk to delivery of schedules, recommending risk reducing actions where required in order to gain better confidence of OTD

Preparation of work breakdown structures to enable the associated resource and cost budgets

Organisation of project reporting procedures and project control liaison with clients

Provide planning control support to the marketing department on proposals

Ensure that the planning information within SAP is aligned with the Primavera plan

Support the schedule change control requirements within the project/area team, analysing the change for its potential impact and advising on the correct course of mitigating action

Interact with other work pack planning staff in order to maintain the logic between deliverables in major projects.

NVQ Level 3 or ONC qualification (or equivalent)

Working knowledge in computer planning software

Demonstrable experience in a relevant industry (subsea, oil & gas, refinery or construction preferred)

Proven ability of reviewing and identifying of risk in plan, and monitoring different risk factors

Proven ability in very detailed planning executed in a short time period

In depth knowledge of SAP and PV and schedule risk analysis tools and processes, eg PERT Master

Ability to focus on results and willingly tackle problems or conflicts which threaten their achievement

Must have the drive and enthusiasm to work to tight deadlines and be able to bring a sense of urgency to situations, demonstrate an active and helpful approach, be willing to get involved in order to increase the pace and achieve goals and objectives

Work as part of a team and exercise tolerance and consistency when dealing with others

Be accommodating and receptive to change

Global provider of subsea production control systems expertise to the Oil & Gas industry, has an exciting opportunity for a Project Planner, based in Reading. Our client is developing its regional footprint for project execution through creation of a project management and control pool in our Reading office, Products South. This role is key in establishing and ensuring projects are run according to the Global Governance, standard project control tools (PV, SRA, ARM, CCS etc.), PEM and in alignment with agreed contract conditions, taking lean principles, best practice and lessons learnt. The successful candidate will receive a competitive salary and benefits, plus a strong work/life balance, positive work environment with challenging tasks, and a range of development opportunities. For further information please contact: Stephen Laurie, Senior Recruiter: 020 8811 7385 Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.