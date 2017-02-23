Project Planner/Programmer (Forensic)

About the Role:

Work Scope

* Experience with acceleration, delay and disruption programme impact analysis essential.* Experienced with forensic planning techniques* Capable of analysing and evaluating project records to identify critical delay causes in a sequential programme as well as disruptive effects of non-critical delays.* Produce weekly / monthly progress updates for design and construction schemes to support the project and management team as required.* To provide planning support for the development of project schedules and submissions in collaboration with the Estimators, Design Engineers and Construction delivery team.* Planning delivery support for Engineering, Procurement and Construction schemes, including weekly / monthly progress updates of contract schedules, critical path analysis, resource profiles, earned value reports, and schedule narratives.* Commercial entitlement promoted and highlighted to delivery teams, including suitable planning support.* Ensure all planning and project control activities are delivered in accordance with Amec Foster Wheeler guidelines and 'Planning Best Practices'* Previous experience working on Civils and Overhead Lines (OHL) schemes is desirable.

* A recognised Degree coupled with a planning qualification* Be proficient in Primavera P6 and Microsoft Project* Experience in the development and delivery of OHL Schemes. (Desirable)* Enthusiasm and ability to integrate into a team, with the skill to liaise and challenge the delivery team.* Experience of working collaboratively with the Client and Stakeholders for the successful delivery of a large portfolio of schemes.* Good written and spoken English skills

