Project Planning & Controls Specialist

Lead planning, scheduling and cost control efforts for all project phases. Maintain and analyse actual and forecasted schedules, cost and risk. Monitor, report and manage deviations.



1. Instructions and guidelines

Ensures projects follow sound methodology and execution practices in accordance with internal standard procedures. Ensures that an integrated schedule and cost control performance measurement process for the project's entire scope of work is provided.



2. Planning and scheduling

Analyzes project requirements with project team, checks that all essential work activities have been identified in sufficient detail to serve as a basis for developing realistic project schedules. Defines, jointly with the project team, project work and cost breakdown structure, develops and maintains properly linked, required resource loaded/integrated, baseline and current schedules that provide time phased baseline, actual and forecast data for project. Monitors project progress and regularly analyzes project critical paths to ensure all critical path activities and project milestones are progressed to the plan, notifies Project Managers of any deviations or scheduling issues, and provides input for optimizing resources. Issues progress reports, program updates and productivity data on a regular basis and as requested by customers and stakeholders.



3. Cost, revenue and cash flow management

Establishes a baseline plan for cost and cash flow performance measurement. Works with project team to define the necessary resources for project completion, evaluating the work breakdown structure and standard productivity.



4. Change management

Works closely with engineering, construction, pre-commissioning, commissioning, client and contractors to identify potential changes in scope and quantify the impact of each change in a timely fashion. Administers the change order systems and advises the Project Manager on

the cost impact of potential changes and ensures the control estimate/budget is current and reflects changes.



5. Risk management

Works with project team to identify and assess the priority of project risks (e.g. schedule, cost and scope risks). Analyzes impact of risk on the overall timeline and costs.



6. Procurement

Integrates material resource requirements with project schedule and defines procurement activities and order lead times. Regularly communicates with SCM team and updates schedules to ensure procurement activities take place in a timely way and lead times are optimized to meet schedule targets.



7. Project reviews

Participates in project reviews. Communicates project progress and control issues to project management team and offers solutions.



8. Stakeholder relations

Effectively communicates appropriate information to customers and other stakeholders in a timely manner and to achieve desired understanding.



9. Project administrative tasks

Performs regular monthly project administrative tasks.

Attend Site and customer meetings when if and when required (both in county and overseas)



10. Qualifications, Knowledge, Skills and Experience

Minimum of 5 years' scheduling experience in the multidisciplinary environment

Proficient user of Primavera P6 and MS Project

Proficient user of Microsoft Office applications: Word, Excel and Power Point

Fluent English (both written and spoken)

Degree in engineering discipline is desirable



Our client is a leader in power and automation technologies that enable utility and industry customers to improve performance while lowering environmental impact. They operate in around 100 countries employing over 145,000 people.



Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.