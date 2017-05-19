Project Quantity Surveyor

About the Role:

Key Responsibilities

* Ensure cost control is maintained on a project basis throughout all functions (procurement, delivery, design etc.)* Provide contractual advice to project and operational personnel. Inform the appropriate management of project contractual issues and points of dispute and resolution. Ensure project personnel understand the application issues of the contractual conditions.* Accountable for the management, collation, interpretation and analysis of project commercial records.* Accountable for the preparation, review and monitoring against the Project Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) in line with project requirements and the ELF and CVR Procedures. Ensure that the process is effectively managed and delivered.* Identification of risks and opportunities to project spend/budgets.* Manage project subcontract packages, including compensation events, measurements and valuations.* Accountable for ensuring that all Early Warning Notifications, Notifications of Compensation Events, Quotations, etc. produced to the required standards and submitted in accordance with contractual time scales* Manage the compliance and suitability surrounding processes and procedures on a project basis.* Prepare, review and submit applications for payment in the format and time required under the Contract. Agree the application and produce and reconcile differences between application and certified payment. Ensure that a correctly detailed invoice is raised and submitted in a timely manner and monitor payment* Liaising with the Accountants to ensure correct cost reporting.* Support and champion the delivery of AMEC Foster Wheeler values and associated KPI's.* To work within established AMEC Foster Wheeler policies and procedures* Promote AMEC Foster Wheeler values and standards and exhibit appropriate behaviour in accordance with Company ethos* To demonstrate safety, integrity & commitment at all times

* Proven appropriate business experience within a similar commercial role* Degree or equivalent experience in commercial and / or business management* Experience of NEC 3 Form of Contract* Experience or working within the Power Industry coupled with knowledge and an understanding of Substations and or Overhead Lines projects would be a distinct advantage.

** Must have Proof of Right to Work within the EU **



