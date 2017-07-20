About the Role:
The Role:
A vacancy has arisen for a Project Quantity Surveyor to work on a long term contract within the nuclear sector in Warrington
Main purpose of the role:
To manage all aspects of the contractual and financial side of our projects
Key responsibilities as a Project Quantity Surveyor…
*Utilise best practice tools and processes to support project delivery in Quantity Surveying
*Manage projects through the entire project lifecycle
*Prepare cost plans and tender documentation using various forms of measurement and contracts
*Be proficient in measurement for Schedule of Works and Bills of Quantities production
*Prepare and agree interim valuations with contractors and issue recommendations for payment
*Pricing variations throughout the duration of the contract and provide cost advice
*Attend site meetings, and provide input and support to the project
*Price and prepare monthly financial cost reports and cashflow forecasts throughout the period of a contract
*Agree re-measurement of quantities with contractors, and prepare and agree final accounts and claims. Prepare final accounts for clients
*Preparation and analysis of statistical cost information to monitor trends in the nuclear Industry and assisting with cost planning future projects
*Administer and provide advice on contracts, typically the NEC forms of contract
*Provide assistance to other disciplines within the company as part of a multi-disciplinary team
Position of the Project Quantity Surveyor within the organisation:
*Reporting to the Planning Manager
*Interacting with senior stakeholder and client contacts
*Working with a multi-disciplined project team
Ideally you will have the following skills, experience and attributes…
*Degree in Quantity Surveying
*Professional Qualification: RICS Qualified MRICS Chartered Quantity Surveyor or equivalent
*Working knowledge of NEC
*Post contract knowledge and experience
*Main contractor environment experience
*Good general commercial awareness
*Able to act on own initiative as well as part of a team
The Company:
Our client is a nuclear specialist, covering both civilian and defence sectors, across the complete lifecycle from New Build, through Operations and Maintenance, to final decommissioning and waste disposal.
