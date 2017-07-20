About the Role:

The Role:

A vacancy has arisen for a Project Quantity Surveyor to work on a long term contract within the nuclear sector in Warrington



Main purpose of the role:



To manage all aspects of the contractual and financial side of our projects



Key responsibilities as a Project Quantity Surveyor…

*Utilise best practice tools and processes to support project delivery in Quantity Surveying

*Manage projects through the entire project lifecycle

*Prepare cost plans and tender documentation using various forms of measurement and contracts

*Be proficient in measurement for Schedule of Works and Bills of Quantities production

*Prepare and agree interim valuations with contractors and issue recommendations for payment

*Pricing variations throughout the duration of the contract and provide cost advice

*Attend site meetings, and provide input and support to the project

*Price and prepare monthly financial cost reports and cashflow forecasts throughout the period of a contract

*Agree re-measurement of quantities with contractors, and prepare and agree final accounts and claims. Prepare final accounts for clients

*Preparation and analysis of statistical cost information to monitor trends in the nuclear Industry and assisting with cost planning future projects

*Administer and provide advice on contracts, typically the NEC forms of contract

*Provide assistance to other disciplines within the company as part of a multi-disciplinary team



Position of the Project Quantity Surveyor within the organisation:

*Reporting to the Planning Manager

*Interacting with senior stakeholder and client contacts

*Working with a multi-disciplined project team



Ideally you will have the following skills, experience and attributes…

*Degree in Quantity Surveying

*Professional Qualification: RICS Qualified MRICS Chartered Quantity Surveyor or equivalent

*Working knowledge of NEC

*Post contract knowledge and experience

*Main contractor environment experience

*Good general commercial awareness

*Able to act on own initiative as well as part of a team



The Company:

Our client is a nuclear specialist, covering both civilian and defence sectors, across the complete lifecycle from New Build, through Operations and Maintenance, to final decommissioning and waste disposal.



