Project & Sales Manager

Company Spencer Ogden Location Singapore Salary $90000 to $95000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Management Jobs

About the Role: ? Bachelor level of thinking and working

? Completed Bachelor's degree, preferably in Mechanical Engineering or other technical education.

? Minimum 5 years of experience in a related function in this service industry

? Good control of English language, both oral and written.

? Familiar with budgeting, project management methodologies and reports.

? Competencies: results and service oriented, flexible, commercial, helicopter view, strong communication skills, problem solving ability, accurate working





Safety

o Has an exemplary role regarding carrying out Stork's safety and environmental instructions, guidelines and policies (that are made both orally and in writing) and, if necessary at a customer / location.

o Contributes actively to improve safety in the organization (eg by submitting proposals for improvement)

o Has continuous attention to safety and environmental issues for himself but also for the environment. Regularly checks the workplace and addresses others if necessary when situations are not safe to work.



Delivering results and meet customer expectations

o Takes ownership over customer satisfaction.

o Is flexible in terms of being assigned for tasks at customers and Stork.

o Encourages people to commit themselves to the delivery of services and products in accordance with the agreed quality standards and provides the security that this is achieved.

o Adjusts original plans if conditions change or if projects do not proceed as desired.



Apply expertise and technology

o Has detailed technical knowledge and expertise in own field and applies this in practice.

o Develops knowledge and expertise through continuing professional development

o Shows understanding and takes into account the relationship between different functions or functional areas within the organization.

o Shares this knowledge and expertise with members of the organization.



Working with people

o Supporting and guiding others if necessary when working.

o Initiating activities that contribute to a team spirit so that people are willing to make an extra effort something for each other.

o Undertakes initiatives / activities to show appreciation for the contribution of others.

o Undertakes initiatives / activities to create others' involvement in decision-making processes.

o Shows empathy in customers and colleagues' reasoning



Initiate activities and decisions

o Takes decisions that have a positive impact on the quality of supply, delivery and project results.

o Has self-confidence and sense of responsibility in making arrangements with external (customers / suppliers) and internal parties.

o Takes the necessary actions and initiatives for achieving the project objectives and / or general improvements



Building relationships and networks

o Builds constructive relationships with colleagues, customers and suppliers (network).

o Behaves professionally in conflict situations



Presenting and communicating

o Able to explain and motivate concepts and opinions.

o Able to explain main topics of a motivation.

o Resembles credibility.



For more information about this role please contact our Singapore office



Spencer Ogden Energy Pte Ltd

Agency License Number: 13C6321