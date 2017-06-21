Project Scheduler / Planner

About the Role:

The Role:

* To plan and schedule Capital, Revenue Projects & Minor Design Requests from the Concept Phase through to Beneficial Operation.

* Contribute to the timely completion of activities through preparation, coordination and updating of the schedules for the Projects Organisation

* Ensure that all planning activities are undertaken in a timely and accurate manner.



* Prepare Level 1 Plans & histograms in support of the ABR process with the inclusion of all the necessary resources including construction to deliver the project.

* Prepare the level 2/3 detailed plans as agreed with the Project Manager/Engineer, Construction Superintendents & Construction Manager with inclusion of design, procurement, construction, commissioning activities & milestones.

* Each level 2/3 plan to have a clearly defined critical path and is baselined prior to the project being submitted for sanction. The baseline is to be shown on every subsequent plan issued from progress updates. In the event of the sanction being considerably delayed seek acceptance from the Project Manager(s) to set a new baseline.

* Consider setting a new construction base line when all the design is available

and after buy in from the Construction Superintendents & Manager.

* PDF the plans & S Curves with the relevant revision number & dates in the projects file W:\drive

* Maintain regular updates against progress & resource information for design, project engineering, construction and commissioning.

* Attend project progress meetings reporting the current status, monitoring changes in forward planning and restrictions to progress.

* Maintain regular check's on MPI's and material deliveries to ensure they correspond to the project programme requirements.

* Issue regular reports to Designers, Project Engineers & Managers & Superintendents showing current status of work & priorities.

* Capture reasons for any significant delays in maintaining progress against the schedule for inclusion into the project close out report.

* Liaise with the maintenance construction planner(s) to ensure that all work is identified and planned for inclusion in any Event Schedule.



Mini / Major Events

Pre event

* Add Project requirements to relevant Event Work list.



During Major Events

* Maintain updates against the overall project plan



Post Event

To ensure that all learning is captured for design / procurement & engineering for inclusion in the project close out report



The Company:

Our client is a world-wide manufacturing organisation, employing thousands of people in a variety of disciplines. Operating from 6 manufacturing sites in Europe and a host of sites globally their product is found in some form or other in every home.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Minimum ONC or NVQ3

Experience preferred to Qualifications

* Computer literacy: SAP, Microsoft Project, Primavera P6

* Contract interpretation

* Man Management

* Encourages creativity, innovation and continuous improvement.

* Site Instructions & PI's

* Document control

* Record keeping

* Concept phase

* Feasibility / optimisation

* Development & confirmation

* Implementation

* Validation

Ability to read -

* ELD's / P&ID's

* Mechanical drawings

* Civil drawings

* Structural drawings

Instrument & Electrical drawings



About Fircroft:

