Project Secretary/Administrator

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Project Senior Secretary/Administrator to join us in Reading on a 12 month basis. Provide a comprehensive secretarial and administrative service to Project Manager and other senior staff to assist in pursing project business objectives.

* Fully conversant with MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Microsoft Outlook* Diary management* Arrange accommodation and facilities for meeting and organise refreshments as required* Organise overseas travel, hotel arrangements, itineraries, visas, car hire* Set up and maintain filing system following corporate standard* Receive incoming mail by post and logging in all correspondence into project log. Re-route correspondence to appropriate section* Receive visitors where appropriate* Type correspondence, minutes, procedures, presentations, reports, documents etc where terms may be technical or complex; adjust spelling, punctuation and grammar as appropriate* Combine material from a number of sources in order to produce reports and distribute as required* Screen incoming telephone calls; where appropriate answer routine queries and/or refer to alternative source* Prepare and maintain spreadsheets* Prepare graphical material for presentations including slide shows* Organise and maintain stationery supplies* Set up and maintain project telephone list* Organise telephone/PC moves as required* Photocopying and maintaining supplies of paper and toner for photocopiers. Be able to fix routine maintenance problems of photocopiers, and liaise with Print Room to resolve more complex problems* Organise courier services as required* Organise project social events* Be central point of contact for all visitors to project

Skills/Qualifications

* Good PC skills required* Must be flexible and able to work on own initiative* Good verbal communication skills* Attention to detail* Proven administrative experience* Numerate

