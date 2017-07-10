About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Project Supply Chain Specialist to ensure the UK SCM policy is visible and implemented throughout the assigned project team. The successful candidate will be required to actively participate in and influence contract strategy development process and assist in development and optimisation of project specific documentation.

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

The Project Supply Chain Specialist will lead the constant development of SCM best practice in the project team and the education of the user and supplier groups whilst developing a suite of tools, systems and processes to ensure best practice is established and maintained and occurrences of maverick procurement are minimised.

Acting as a Focal point and expert for all project SCM issues, including strategy development, RFQ, negotiation, order placement, expediting, delivery and order close-out, the successful candidate will be involved in timely liaison with contractors, suppliers, materials and logistics personnel regarding delivery and receipt of materials and equipment.

Other duties include:

* Develop and manage appropriate relationships with all project stakeholders* Ensure understanding, application and leadership by example of all responsibilities with regard to the UKBUs procurement policy, processes and procedures.* Identify, realise and track, cost savings, and record saving opportunities missed and reasons therefor* Maximise opportunities to achieve commercial advantage, by competitive bidding whenever possible, and contribute towards minimising risk to the Company through procurement excellence* Provide subject matter expertise in the development and execution of procurement strategies* Coach and mentor junior colleagues commensurate with experience

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Applicants should be comfortable as a member of project management team and be able to represent and advise project Manager in all SCM related matters.

In order to withstand robust challenges from within project team, candidates should be sufficiently experienced and confident in project SCM have direct relevant project SCM experience within an analogous Oil and Gas Operator.

An in-depth understanding and appreciation of capital project management, execution and delivery, and the fit with upstream oil and gas exploration and developments is essential, along with the ability to demonstrate initiative and provide practical solutions to support project requirements.

Other requirements include:

* Ability to influence beyond immediate sphere and in absence of positional authority* Fully competent in project management administration, terminology and practices* Ability to manage and lead others, and able to influence at multiple levels, without positional authority.* A champion for process improvement when it is evidenced that it will pay dividends* Strong interpersonal and organisational skills with an attention for detail* Preferably experienced in a range of project specialisms (i.e. topsides, D&C, subsea and pipeline installation* Preferably experienced in a range of contracting philosophies and the implications, i.e. EPC, EPCIC, EPCM, Alliance, Lead Contractor etc.)