Project Surveyor - Stavanger, Norway

Stavanger
€0 to €0
Contract
Engineering Jobs
595795
Posted on
Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 9:08am
About the Role:My Client is a subsea contractor based in Norway. Due to expansion they are currently searching a Project Surveyor for a Subsea project fora 6 month renewable contract.
The Project Surveyor will be required to have experience in:
Survey procedure writing
Document control systems
Onshore surveyor experience
Offshore survey experience
Experience on Subsea, umbilical, riser or flowline projects
Immediately available to mobilise to Norway, please feel free to apply
