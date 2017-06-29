Project Surveyor - Stavanger, Norway

Company Leap29 Location Stavanger Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 595795 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is a subsea contractor based in Norway. Due to expansion they are currently searching a Project Surveyor for a Subsea project fora 6 month renewable contract.



The Project Surveyor will be required to have experience in:

Survey procedure writing

Document control systems

Onshore surveyor experience

Offshore survey experience

Experience on Subsea, umbilical, riser or flowline projects



Immediately available to mobilise to Norway, please feel free to apply

