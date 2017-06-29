Project Surveyor - Stavanger, Norway

About the Role:

My Client is a subsea contractor based in Norway. Due to expansion they are currently searching a Project Surveyor for a Subsea project fora 6 month renewable contract.

The Project Surveyor will be required to have experience in:
Survey procedure writing
Document control systems
Onshore surveyor experience
Offshore survey experience
Experience on Subsea, umbilical, riser or flowline projects

Immediately available to mobilise to Norway, please feel free to apply