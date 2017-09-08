About the Role:

I am currently looking for a proposal engineer to join my client based in Leeds. The client is on working multiple water/waste water frameworks and are interested in Mechanical or Electrical biased proposal engineer to join their team.

START: ASAP

LOCATION: Leeds

SALARY: £25,000 - £40,000 per annum + Package

The client has advised they will also consider contract/freelance candidates

Specification - Proposal Engineer

Proposal/Tender/Bid 4+ Years' Experience

Mechanical or Electrical bias (mechanical preferable)

M&E technical background

EA/Clean Water/Waste Water projects delivery (national or international)

Client liaison/stakeholder management experience, very beneficial

2D/3D CAD Design Experience beneficial (AutoCAD, Inventor, Revit type programs)

MEICA projects experience is especially beneficial

The client is looking for a proposal engineer to join them working on projects through from conception through to final delivery, you will be working on engineering concepts to final delivery to projects.

The client is looking to interview the successful proposal engineer next week, they have slots for a proposal engineer to start at their earliest convenience.