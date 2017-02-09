Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £50000 to £60000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 524358 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking an experienced Proposals Engineer with a strong background in dealing with pre-qualifications, tenders and proposals.



Candidates should ideally have oil & gas industry experience and ability to take responsibility for completion of all the technical and engineering requirements of tenders. Coordinate tender clarification responses.



In addition you will be required to ensure that correct cost estimates are included, host meetings to ensure that the tender process is progressing as it should.



