Protection and Control Trainer

Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Nottingham,Nottinghamshire,England
Salary
£80000 to £80000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
524789
Posted on
Thursday, February 16, 2017 - 3:55am
About the Role:- Design and delivery of Protection and Control courses for Technicians and Engineers. This role requires an individual who possesses excellent communication skills and a background in maintenance and commissioning of both legacy protection schemes and NICAP relays.
- A knowledge of IEC61850 Ethernet based Substation Control Systems would be advantageous.
- In addition to providing technical training, tutors are responsible for training staff in Transmission procedures and a range of commissioning and maintenance documentation.
- Preparation of Risk Assessments and Method Statements to ensure that hazards are eliminated or reduced to an acceptable risk for any classroom/workshop practicals.
- Training will be delivered primarily in Nottingham however will include training at alternative Training Centres and Operational sites throughout the UK. Role holder will also attend training governance forums & deputise for the Team leader. Occasional international travel may be required.
Experience Required
- A minimum of 3 years experience, maintaining / commissioning Substation and light current equipment and associated safety. Preferable an SAP as defined in NSI 30 .
- Authoristion to TP 141 basic
- Previous training experience, knowledge sharing and coaching of others would be advantageous.
- The applicant should have a good degree of IT skills and be conversant with Microsoft Powerpoint.
Qualifications Required
* a degree in electrical engineering, or as a minimum an HNC in an engineering subject and have completed the Power System Protection Course.
* TP141 Basic Commissioning Engineer status
* an SAP with several years' experience working on HV and LV equipment.
* NEBOSH certificate
* experience in using injection test sets and CT analysers
* excellent IT skills and be conversant with the various relay manufacturers software packages.
Behavioural Competencies / Leadership Qualities
* Team Working
* Organisation/managing oneself
* Leading & Influencing
* Customer Focus
Technical / Role Specific Competencies
* Project Management
* Performance, Process & Commercial Awareness
* Design & Development
* Evaluation
Job Dimensions (direct reports, budget, etc)
Responsible for a range of Substation/light current & Safety training courses, training areas & resources. Management of external training & support staff
Capital commissioning Engineering skills / certs etc - very niche area of Electricity Transmission
Managing of facilities & assets to the value of circa £20m
Main Interfaces Internal Customer
- UK Transmission business, HR Centres of Expertise, Academy Team and HRBP's
- External Customers - Generating, Distribution, Alliance companies etc
- Training Providers - Universities, Associates, Consultants etc
- Government Bodies - Awarding Bodies, OFSTED etc
- Trainees - Internal & External
Key Tasks
- Design, development and delivery of innovative and interactive blended learning solutions.
- Management of Trainee performance on & off job development
- NVQ/QCF Assessment
- Operating within a defined Training QA system
Procurement & development of substation and light current Training Aids, Project Management
Customer enquiries resolution
Additional Information
* The role will require stays away from home when delivering training / presentations and attending meetings at locations away from the base location.
* This role attracts a Company Car.
* The successful candidate may be required to undertake a range of Learning & Development upskilling
* Appointment grade subject to qualifications and experience of successful candidate
For more information about this role please contact our London office
