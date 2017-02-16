Protection and Control Trainer

Company Spencer Ogden Location Nottingham,Nottinghamshire,England Salary £80000 to £80000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 524789 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: - Design and delivery of Protection and Control courses for Technicians and Engineers. This role requires an individual who possesses excellent communication skills and a background in maintenance and commissioning of both legacy protection schemes and NICAP relays.

- A knowledge of IEC61850 Ethernet based Substation Control Systems would be advantageous.

- In addition to providing technical training, tutors are responsible for training staff in Transmission procedures and a range of commissioning and maintenance documentation.

- Preparation of Risk Assessments and Method Statements to ensure that hazards are eliminated or reduced to an acceptable risk for any classroom/workshop practicals.

- Training will be delivered primarily in Nottingham however will include training at alternative Training Centres and Operational sites throughout the UK. Role holder will also attend training governance forums & deputise for the Team leader. Occasional international travel may be required.



Experience Required



- A minimum of 3 years experience, maintaining / commissioning Substation and light current equipment and associated safety. Preferable an SAP as defined in NSI 30 .

- Authoristion to TP 141 basic

- Previous training experience, knowledge sharing and coaching of others would be advantageous.

- The applicant should have a good degree of IT skills and be conversant with Microsoft Powerpoint.

Qualifications Required



* a degree in electrical engineering, or as a minimum an HNC in an engineering subject and have completed the Power System Protection Course.

* TP141 Basic Commissioning Engineer status

* an SAP with several years' experience working on HV and LV equipment.

* NEBOSH certificate

* experience in using injection test sets and CT analysers

* excellent IT skills and be conversant with the various relay manufacturers software packages.

Behavioural Competencies / Leadership Qualities



* Team Working

* Organisation/managing oneself

* Leading & Influencing

* Customer Focus

Technical / Role Specific Competencies

* Project Management

* Performance, Process & Commercial Awareness

* Design & Development

* Evaluation

Job Dimensions (direct reports, budget, etc)



Responsible for a range of Substation/light current & Safety training courses, training areas & resources. Management of external training & support staff

Capital commissioning Engineering skills / certs etc - very niche area of Electricity Transmission

Managing of facilities & assets to the value of circa £20m

Main Interfaces Internal Customer

- UK Transmission business, HR Centres of Expertise, Academy Team and HRBP's

- External Customers - Generating, Distribution, Alliance companies etc

- Training Providers - Universities, Associates, Consultants etc

- Government Bodies - Awarding Bodies, OFSTED etc

- Trainees - Internal & External

Key Tasks



- Design, development and delivery of innovative and interactive blended learning solutions.

- Management of Trainee performance on & off job development

- NVQ/QCF Assessment

- Operating within a defined Training QA system

Procurement & development of substation and light current Training Aids, Project Management

Customer enquiries resolution

Additional Information

* The role will require stays away from home when delivering training / presentations and attending meetings at locations away from the base location.

* This role attracts a Company Car.

* The successful candidate may be required to undertake a range of Learning & Development upskilling

* Appointment grade subject to qualifications and experience of successful candidate



