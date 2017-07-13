Prototype Build Technician (Electrical)

About the Role:

The Role:

Opportunity:



My client is looking for a Prototype Build Technician to wire prototype vehicles from chassis to the finished product. Working in small teams and at any stage of their career, the successful candidate will have a direct impact on the final products as well as the opportunity to constantly innovate the build process.



Responsibilities:



Assembly of low-voltage electrical harnesses to vehicles in build.

Commissioning of vehicle electrical systems.

Development and support of electrical harness alterations.

Fault-finding, servicing and rectification of vehicles.

Test & validation support, including the installation of instrumentation.

Assisting and daily interaction with the engineering team.

Understanding and interpretation of wiring drawings/plans.

Diagnosis of electrical malfunctions within automotive systems.

Installation of electrical systems from the harness to auxiliary.

Operation of electronic diagnostic equipment.



The Company:

Specialises in the design and production of fully electric commercial vehicles



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Technician qualification (BTEC ONC/HNC)

Apprenticeship combined

Relevant experience within electrical field

Thorough knowledge of the fundamentals of electrical wiring (LV, HV).

High voltage experience or training is highly desirable.

Knowledge of inverters and IO modules.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

A hunger to learn

A huge desire to achieve

The ability to work in a fast moving meritocracy where every employee looks to constantly improve themselves and their company.

Flexible

Enthusiastic

Hands on

Innovative

Self-motivated

Good communication skills



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.