Punch List Coordinator Job

About the Role:Requisition ID: 177101
PUNCH LIST MANAGER
Main point of contact for coordinating, recording, and closing of punch lists between construction and commissioning.
Coordinate the task completion and punchlist management, tracking and updating the master punchlist database.
Coordinate and follow up of material status in conjunction with the Supply Chain Coordinator making sure all specific punchlists associated with the delivered materials are being tracked, cross referenced and cleared.
Issuing of daily punch list progress reports & break down reports by discipline & material for the Construction Superintendents, Construction Manager and Commissioning Manager.
Actively involved in construction & commissioning activities identified for specific systems and sub systems in the work packages
Experience/Qualifications
Bachelor degree in Engineering
Minimum 8 years' experience within the infrastructure or OG&C industries
Proven experience in construction and commissioning background within the Infrastructure industry
Knowledge in complex buidings, completion and MEP Building Systems
This is a contract position - 6 Months
Shaping tomorrow together
Bechtel is among the most respected engineering, project management, and construction companies in the world. We stand apart for our ability to get the job done right-no matter how big, how complex, or how remote. Bechtel operates through four global business units that specialize in infrastructure; mining and metals; nuclear, security and environmental; and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since its founding in 1898, Bechtel has worked on more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents. Today, our 53,000 colleagues team with customers, partners, and suppliers on diverse projects in nearly 40 countries.
