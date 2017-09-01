PV Systems Scientist - Northwest - ASAP

About the Role:

A Global Pharmaceutical Client of mine is currently looking for a PV Systems Scientist to join them on a contract basis at their site in the North West of England.

The role will involve working within the PV/Regulatory Operations team supporting the Case Handling System from a business perspective, rather than the actual case handling itself.

Key experience required:

* Good knowledge of PV* Business Testing* Change Management* Validation* Report Generation* IT/Life Science Background* Excellent interpersonal skills* Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Vacancy Details:

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 6 Months

Location: North West of England

Rate: Negotiable

If you are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please forward an up to date CV ASAP and I will be in touch immediately to discuss setting up an interview.

As always, referrals are much appreciated.