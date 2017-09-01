PV Systems Scientist - Northwest - ASAP

Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
United Kingdom
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Science Jobs (non Geo)
Job ID
615527
Posted on
Friday, September 1, 2017 - 11:56am
About the Role:
A Global Pharmaceutical Client of mine is currently looking for a PV Systems Scientist to join them on a contract basis at their site in the North West of England.
The role will involve working within the PV/Regulatory Operations team supporting the Case Handling System from a business perspective, rather than the actual case handling itself.
Key experience required:
* Good knowledge of PV
* Business Testing
* Change Management
* Validation
* Report Generation
* IT/Life Science Background
* Excellent interpersonal skills
* Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Vacancy Details:
Job Type: Contract
Duration: 6 Months
Location: North West of England
Rate: Negotiable
If you are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please forward an up to date CV ASAP and I will be in touch immediately to discuss setting up an interview.
As always, referrals are much appreciated.
Apply