PVV & Layout Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Mission

- Under the coordination of the Deputy Engineering Manager, in Contractor's premises, collaborate with the Company Engineering Supervision team to support the development of the activities performed by the FEED Contractor and ensure PVV and Layout design consistency, constructability, operability and flexibility of the upstream facilities and ensure that FEED activities reach the proper level of maturity to potentially proceed to the EPC phase.

- Support the development of PVV & Layout Activities of Contractor, promote innovative ideas and "good enough" practices aiming at reducing project costs

- Ensure that FEED activities related to PVV & Layout disciplines are performed in accordance with the referential set up by Contractor in the previsous Engineering phase (FEED phase 1) and in line with Company optimum requirements, with required level of quality, safety and with respect of environment.

- Liaise with Project PVV & Layout Lead Engineer and Corporate Head Office when required to support Contractor derogation requests to Company Basis of Design (and particularly Company optimum requirements).



Activities

- Supervise and coordinate PVV & layout related studies, equipment and packages performed by FEED Contractor and ensure that the design and specifications are performed considering proven technology, logistics constraints and the required safety, quality and operability standards.

- Provide support to the FEED Contractor optimisation exercise as applicable, in particular in relationship with technology selection, the sparing / redundancy choice, standardisation and technical referential application.

- Promote alternative designs to optimize cost and schedule

- Collaborate with FEED Contractor, timely review FEED engineering documents from PVV & Layout perspective and consolidate comments to related to deliverables when other discipline(s) is (are) involved.

- Follow-up recommendations and actions from various PVV & Layout studies and topics, through Contractor tracking register.

- Prepare answers to technical queries and technical deviations related to PVV & Layout disciplines issues

- Call for, participate to and/or organise all the necessary technical and/or co-ordination meetings required to achieve the performance of the work,

- Participate to the Project HAZID, HAZOP, SIL reviews, to Company internal reviews (SPOT, PTR and HIPS committee) and provide technical answers and clarifications to internal audit sessions (PTR, SPOT, etc…),

- Ensure adequate and timely reporting, highlighting critical issues to the Deputy Engineering Manager (and PVV & Layout Lead Engineer as required) and propose remedial actions.

- Ensures that the PVV & Layout engineering progress is in accordance with project timelines.



The Company:

A major Opertator is looking for a PVV & Layout engineer in Paris for an Uganda project.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Diploma: Engineer with specialisation in mechanical or piping engineering .

Professional experience within PVV & layouts discipline of minimum 10 years, minimum 5 years project experience.

Good teamwork, strong minded, good analytical and communication skills

Fluent in english

Ability to work under pressure



About Fircroft:

