About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a QA Lead to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.



* Monitor the effectiveness of project quality management systems (EPC's)

* Surveillance on Contractor's quality management system and ensure the establishment of a trained, qualified and competent quality team

* Active mentor team members, conduct professional development reviews and recommend suitable candidates

* Supervise the implementation of technical integrity verification and perform his duties on assigned package as would a Lead Quality engineer; Interact with his project team of QA / QC Engineers as required

* Review and comment on EPC / subcontractors Quality Procedures and ITP`s

* Carry out Approval of QA / QC comments by discipline engineers on EPC / subcontractor Quality Procedures and ITP`s and associated document submittals

* Manage the Quality Control and surveillance plan activities for his respected unit, assigns planned surveillance activities to his respective inspectors as required or may perform the duties himself if time permits

* Hold weekly meetings with his EPC's Quality Managers / Subcontractors as required

* Manage the NCR, CAR, programs for his respected Packages with a direct link to the PMC HSEQ Manager on all issues

* Provide weekly, bi-weekly or monthly Quality reports to PMC HSEQ Manager for issuance to Company

* Manage the assigned PMC Quality Control Inspectors under his respected package, Civil, Mechanical, Welding, & Electrical

* Head weekly Quality Meeting with his own PMC Quality Control staff for his individual unit, for any issues and concerns