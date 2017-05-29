QA Manager

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Quality Assurance Manager to work out of our Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia office. This position will be on the Marjan onshore gas plant project and is scheduled to run for approximately twelve months.

Saudi Aramco has selected Amec Foster Wheeler to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Prepare annual man-hour budgets* Ensure that, where quality initiatives are involved in procedural improvement, impact to the Quality Management System is considered* Resource staff with the appropriate experience of Quality Assurance (QA) activities for Projects and ensure any training requirements for staff are identified and implemented* Provide the QA contribution to proposal activities* Regularly review QA resources within project execution activities* Keep up to date with developments in QA, with respect to client, national and international requirements through attendance at seminars, and participation in the appropriate Consultative Groups of Industry Bodies* Provide support to Amec Foster Wheeler QA activities by facilitating the Amec Foster Wheeler Quality Forum* Encourage groups, particularly those involved in project execution to identify quality improvement activities through the application of Continuous Improvement and QA* Promote and publicize Amec Foster Wheeler's dedication to Continuous Improvement and QA to clients, external groups, instructions and organization* Be aware of and communicate to all projects the content of the Health, Safety, Environmental and Security Manual and its requirements* Ensure to make appropriate arrangements to be briefed on Health, Safety and Security upon arrival when members of the department visit operating plants, supplier's works or construction sites* Ensure QA Records demonstrating the effectiveness of the Quality Management System are maintained at corporate and project level

Skills / Qualifications:

* Graduate of BSc Engineering Degree* With minimum of 10 years' relevant experience* Significant experience in Quality Management activities within front end engineering and design, detailed design, procurement and construction activities* Significant experience in providing Quality Management input to Proposals in response to Client Invitation to Bid documentation* Plan and undertake the overall Company Management Review process* Plan and implement the Third Party Certification surveillance and re-certification processes to ISO 9001* Detailed working knowledge in the application of the Quality Management standard ISO 9001* Detailed working knowledge in the application of the Pressure Equipment Directive (PED), 97 / 23 / EC for European Union projects

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. With pro-forma 2014 annualised scope revenues of £5.5 billion and over 40,000 people in more than 55 countries, the company operates across the whole of the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets. Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.