Company Spencer Ogden Location United States,North America Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Management Jobs Job ID 555135 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Job Title: QA/QC Lead

Job Type: Contract

Company Type: Owner / Operator

Start Date: June 2017

Duration: 2 Years

Project: Combined Cycle Power Plant

Location: North East, US

Rate: Neg.

Per Diem: Neg.



Requirements:



- A minimum of 15 - 20 years experience working within quality assurance and quality control.

- A minimum of 10+ years experience within the power generation market.

- Particular experience with piping construction will be an advantage.

- Has experience working as an Owners QA/QC Representative as well as an EPC Company's QA/QC Representative.





Spencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.