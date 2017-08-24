QA/QC Manager (Contractor)

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a QA/QC Manager with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry. Services will be required for 3 months with a start date of ASAP.

Services Required:

* Leads, directs and manages all quality activities relating to the project.* Promotes a positive Quality Culture throughout the working environment.* Pro-actively support the Quality Team to achieve project quality deliverables.* Participate in the development of Project objectives, targets and goals in alignment with Client and Amec Foster Wheeler requirements* Ensures that a robust project quality management system is established, maintained and improved to meet project goals.* Provide input and support the subcontractor/supplier evaluation processes as required by Client.* Manage and conduct activities relating to Workpacks, Quality Control and close out documentation.* Direct and support a team of Quality Engineers.* Manage close-out of Quality Risks and take ownership of Progressive Learning Process for the Project.* Challenge Task Owners in their delivery of workscopes.* Liaise with the client on all matters relating to Quality Management.* Manage the internal audits schedule.* Provide analysis of NCRs and audit findings to identify potential improvement.* Liaise with Risk Management to understand risks associated with the Project with a view to developing Quality controls to mitigate against risk items.* Drive Improvement Initiatives within the project.* Progress the annual Quality Improvement Plan (QIP).* Drive and manage Cost of Poor Quality (CoPQ) initiatives to identify improvement opportunities.* Participate in project meetings as required.* Promote the use of Quality Tools / Techniques to supports business improvements

* Degree/HNC preferred* Lead auditor certification preferred* Onshore Petrochemical experience essential* Supervisory experience* Teamworking and process improvement abilities

