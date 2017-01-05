QC Manager / Welding Manager

About the Role:

* The successful candidates must have experience working on large refinery construction projects, while any PMT or PMC experience or prior work with cokers would be preferred

You will be expected to work in a multidiscipline team environment where the overall success of the project is paramount. Amec Foster Wheeler is looking at a right-first-time approach and as such, we are looking for candidates who can rise to a challenge and are interested in being part of an innovative and driven team

Communicate the construction requirements to all contractors and staff, and coordinate the work of the contractors ensuring compliance and conformance with the safety plan, quality plan and client requirements

* Ensure that all personnel on site are instructed and motivated with respect to HSES requirements and comply with the site regulations and permit-to-work procedures* Ensure all construction contractors' supervision and labour adhere strictly to the project drawings, specifications, standards and procedures* Management and guidance of supervision to ensure site productivity and efficiency result in meeting contract targets* Ensure that the HSES and Quality policies are implemented and understood by all supervised staff and project contractors* In conjunction with Commissioning Manager ensure pre-commissioning requirements are undertaken in accordance with project specifications and procedures, and coordinated with ongoing construction activities* Support, promote and champion the Amec Foster Wheeler core values throughout the construction execution phase

* Previous Amec Foster Wheeler experience* PMT or PMC experience* Recognized industry qualification* Conversant with relevant international standards and Codes or Practices* 10 years' experience working on large refinery construction projects* Good experience in managing HSE and quality standards