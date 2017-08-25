QMS Manager - Midlands, UK - 6 Month Contract

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Birmingham,West Midlands,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Quality%2C Inspector Jobs
Job ID
615021
Posted on
Friday, August 25, 2017 - 12:22pm
About the Role:
QMS Manager - Birmingham, UK - 6 Month Contract
My client is a market leading manufacturer in search of an experienced QMS Manager to oversee the transition of ISO9001 to new revision.
Key Skills;
* Quality Management Systems Experience
* ISO:9001 2008 transition to ISO:9001 2015
* Flexible working approach
Rate - Competitive
Start - Immediate
Location - Birmingham, UK
Duration - 6 Months +
