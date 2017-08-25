QMS Manager - Midlands, UK - 6 Month Contract

About the Role:

QMS Manager - Birmingham, UK - 6 Month Contract

My client is a market leading manufacturer in search of an experienced QMS Manager to oversee the transition of ISO9001 to new revision.

Key Skills;



* Quality Management Systems Experience
* ISO:9001 2008 transition to ISO:9001 2015
* Flexible working approach

Rate - Competitive

Start - Immediate

Location - Birmingham, UK

Duration - 6 Months +