Qualified Dual Fuel Operative - South East - £35,280 OTE

About the Role:

Join the EDF Energy team as a Dual Fuel Operative, covering the South East of the UK. You’ll visit our customers’ homes to install, maintain or remove a dual fuel smart meter. You’ll make sure all work is completed safely and professionally, whilst also providing an excellent customer service at all times showing them how to use the smart meter system.

There’s a great range of benefits on offer, in return for your hard work and dedication. These include:

OTE salary of £35,280

Potential bonus of £7,500

Join our team of Smart Meter Operatives and you’ll take ownership of problems and their resolution, work effectively alone and as part of a team, work well under pressure and have excellent communication skills.

As you’ll be traveling between our customers’ homes, you’ll need to have a manual driving licence. Some manual duties will be required as part of your role and an occupational requirement means you need to have full colour vision and undertake drugs and alcohol screening for safety.

Qualifications required are:

A minimum of either CCN1, CMA1or CESP1

Metering qualifications MET 1, 2 or 4 is essential. Evidence of being trained to ACS standards and hold a current ACS Certificate is also preferred

To have undertaken training that is MOCOPA accredited is essential

NSAP accredited Power and/or Gas would be desirable

Understanding of Smart Metering assets and communication systems would also be desirable

Competent in current 3 phase metering would also be desirable

Interested in becoming a Dual Fuel Smart Meter Operative at EDF Energy? We’d love to hear from you. Apply here today.