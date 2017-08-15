About the Role:

*** Quality Assurance Engineer - 6 months - Stafford ***





My client is URGENTLY currently looking for Quality Assurance Engineer on contract to start immediately.



POSITION: Quality Engineer

LOCATION: Stafford

DURATION: 6 Months

START: Immediate



Essential skills, experience and responsibility:



* Understand customer expectations related to sub-suppliers quality.

* Reviewing of quality plans and test plans

* Understand Technical requirements

* Have a clear list of quality-related activities and documentation expected from each supplier (QP, ITP, FAT procedure etc)

* Manufacturing, energy, general engineering experience needed.

* Co-ordination of technical witness tests at suppliers

* Liaise with the supplier and the procurement team to chase suppliers for the QA documents.

* Manage the suppliers technical document lifecycle



If you are interested in this position please send me your updated CV and call me on the number below.



Alternatively if you know anyone who would be interested in this position, then please pass on my details.

