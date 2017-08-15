Quality Assurance Engineer

G2 Recruitment
Staffordshire,England
£0 to £0 Per year
Contract
Engineering Jobs
614374
Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 7:13am
About the Role:

*** Quality Assurance Engineer - 6 months - Stafford ***



My client is URGENTLY currently looking for Quality Assurance Engineer on contract to start immediately.

POSITION: Quality Engineer
LOCATION: Stafford
DURATION: 6 Months
START: Immediate

Essential skills, experience and responsibility:

* Understand customer expectations related to sub-suppliers quality.
* Reviewing of quality plans and test plans
* Understand Technical requirements
* Have a clear list of quality-related activities and documentation expected from each supplier (QP, ITP, FAT procedure etc)
* Manufacturing, energy, general engineering experience needed.
* Co-ordination of technical witness tests at suppliers
* Liaise with the supplier and the procurement team to chase suppliers for the QA documents.
* Manage the suppliers technical document lifecycle

