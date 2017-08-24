Quality Assurance/Quality Control Manager

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a QA / QC Manager to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.

Successful applicants will be responsible for the leadership, management, supervision and guidance of the day to day activities for delivery of the QA / QC scope. This scope will cover deliverables, planning, option selection and economic reviews. This is an end to end rejuvenation scope and as such will involve interfacing with other disciplines, planning, construction, procurement, and client operations.



* The candidate shall have a dedication and commitment towards quality excellence



* Responsible for the overall management and administration of Contract's Quality and Management System processes



* Oversee all inspection techniques