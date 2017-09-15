Quality Control Specialist

About the Role:

Responsibilities:

* Serve as lead chemist on projects and assist cross-functional teams with internal investigations, plant optimization projects and customer requests. May lead out-of-specification investigations

* Provide coverage for Senior Laboratory Technicians in plant refinery QC laboratories.

* Provide analytical instrumentation support, including expert operation, calibration, maintenance, repair and troubleshooting. Instrumentation includes, but is not limited to, HPLC, GC, UV-VIS, ICP, Refractometers, and IR/NIR.

* Train and qualify Senior Laboratory Technicians and Production Operators on critical control variable (CCV) testing, Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) and standard quality control measures.

* Cross-train and mentor junior laboratory personnel.

* Create new and upgrade/update existing SOPs to improve finished product QC testing and to comply with regulatory (EPA, DNR), compendial (FCC, USP), and/or industry methods.

* Install new laboratory equipment and create work instructions for analytical instrumentation operation.

* Conduct validation studies for new methods, equipment and products. Guide multi-disciplinary teams in validation studies.

* Critically evaluate and interpret data for conclusions and resolutions of problems.

* Prepare, review, and approve analytical data and technical reports for internal use and documentation, fulfill customer requests, and meet internal/external audit requirements

Profile

Qualifications:

* Bachelor's degree in Chemistry with 5+ years laboratory experience, or MS degree in Chemistry

* 2 Years relatable industrial laboratory experience; 3+ years preferred

* Demonstrates good interpersonal skills

* Demonstrates strong oral and written communication skills

* Demonstrates strong ability to positively contribute in a team environment

* Demonstrates self-starting, self-directed behaviors to plan, document, and execute on multiple responsibilities/projects to meet deadlines

* Demonstrates strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills and leadership

* Demonstrates precision and attention to detail, especially in documentation and report-writing





Please apply to this role, or send your cv -

or call +44 (0) 207 324 1910.

If you feel this role is not for you, please still send a CV and I will be more than happy to find roles for you.