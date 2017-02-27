About the Role:

My client is looking for a Quality Engineer to look after the whole scope of their project, this role will be very officed based so it is paramount that the correct individual has strong office experience. The correct candidate will be a lead Auditor who has strong communicating and presenting skills as they will be dealing with clients face to face.

Requirements;

-Lead Auditor

-Contractual experience

-Strong Office skills

-Strong presenter and communicator

-CQI qualified