An engineering company in Stockton on Tees are looking for a Quality Engineer to join their team. If you can demonstrate a sound understanding of ISO 9001 then you could be the Quality Engineer that we've been looking for.

What will you be doing?

As a Quality Engineer, you'll focus heavily on ensuring that all documentation and quality procedures for contracts are handled appropriately. You'll be directing activities in association with development, application and maintenance of quality standards for industrial processes, materials and products. Your skills will be utilised in order to develop quality standards that fit the requirements of the company. You'll display meticulous attention to detail when updating control and inspection plans, PFMEA and when writing quality plans. Further to this, you'll show keen initiative when monitoring the change in customer specifications, taking care to ensure that process owners implement change when required.

What skills/experience should you have?

* Track record of working in the Nuclear, Oil & Gas, Automotive or Aerospace Engineering industry* Understanding of ISO 9001* Experience in a similar quality role* Proven ability to effectively manage timescales

Who will you be working for?

As a Quality Engineer you'll be working for an established engineering company in Stockton on Tees. You'll be joining an organisation that works with a wide range of customers and prides itself on building lasting professional relationships. If you want to join an organisation that places a great emphasis on the importance of integrity and invests heavily in its staff, then this may be the perfect fit for you.

If you're an excellent communicator with the ability to thrive as part of a flourishing team, then we want to hear from you. Are you the Quality Engineer that we've been looking for? If so, get in touch, today.

