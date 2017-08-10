About the Role:

The Role:

Exciting long-term contract opportunity for a Quality Engineer to be based either in our client's office in West Cumbria or on site at Sellafield.



Key Responsibilities of the Quality Engineer:



* Provide assurance that the Quality Management System is effective, efficient and implemented, and aligns with the Quality Programme.

* Provide assurance that quality products and services that satisfy stakeholder requirements and meet customer specifications are being delivered.

* Identify improvements and facilitates the delivery of quality improvement programmes that deliver sustained benefit



Further Responsibilities



* Quality management system oversight and advice.

* Confirming that products/outputs/deliverables meet specified requirements - through certification, validation and/or verification of inputs, processes and /or outputs.

* Collating, monitoring and trending the quality of delivery performance in their area of responsibility using performance indicators.

* Working with management to resolve quality issues and ensure effective implementation of the quality programme

* Using performance data and audit/assessment findings to undertake root cause analysis and identify quality improvements (including corrective and preventive action).

* Investigating quality related concerns and events, and identifying appropriate corrective/preventive action.

* Escalating quality issues to senior management through the head of EHSQ or Head of Quality as appropriate.

* For measuring, monitoring and reporting 'cost of failure'.

* Identifying opportunities for improvement, and supporting improvement programmes.

* Assessing the ability of suppliers to meet specified requirements, and participating in Supplier Evaluation Boards as required.

* For Quality Leadership. Acting as a role model for the behaviours that drive quality.

* Recording quality 'events' in the site LFE system (OSHAN), and encouraging others to do so.

* For acting as an interface with other quality services eg. Inspection.



Accountabilities



* Providing assurance that effective quality management arrangements are implemented within their area of responsibility, in order to enable the delivery of work that meets customer and stakeholder requirements (eg. NSLC 17).

* Delivering the agreed audit and assessment programmes and to report key findings to management.

* Verifying that SL quality requirements are adequately specified to suppliers and subcontractors.

* Planning and controlling their workload to support the delivery of the Lifetime Plan activities to time and to achieve customer satisfaction.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Experienced Project Engineer in highly regulated industries

* Construction / maintenance/ refurbishment project experience



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Nuclear experience

* Sellafield project experience



