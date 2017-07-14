Quality Engineer (Pharma) - North West

About the Role:

My client is a global market leader in the manufacturing of drug delivery devices based in the North West in the pharmaceutical industry. They are seeking a Quality Engineer to join their team on a 12 month contract basis.

Rates are negotiable but highly competitive.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Support the OP QM and QCMS with ensuring that the product streams comply with all relevant internal compliance procedures and specification requirements. Support the OP QM and QCMS with implementing corrective action, as required, to maintain production requirements with minimal impact to the company.

Support the OP QM and QCMS in assessing and identifying potential product stream risks from internal data, to ensure that any risks are removed or mitigated.

Assist with the implementation and verification of corrective and preventive action (CAPA) activities.

Support the day to day quality activities for the customer interface including; complaint investigations, product specifications, validations and change activities as defined by quality management, ensuring these activities run smoothly.

Support the day to day activities to ensure suppliers are managed appropriately by activities such as audits, complaint investigations and change implementation.

Provide proactive expert knowledge in quality requirements to all levels of the business, to ensure that operational functions comply with appropriate GMPS.

If interested please fire across an updated CV

As always recommendations are appreciated.