Quality Engineer - TFC - 12 months

About the Role:

An industry-leading medical device company are looking for a quality engineer to join their development team in Wiltshire on a 12 months fixed term contract.

Key responsibilities:

* To maintain supply of device components for manufacturing through release and technical support to resolve Quality issues* Dealing with reports, complaints and issues and providing technical/quality support to device manufacturing suppliers* Maintain existing Quality systems* Provide support to ongoing certification to ISO13485* Conduct internal audits according to the internal audit schedule and take part in external audits as requested* Generate, review and maintain all relevant Medical Device GMP documentation.

Required experience

* Knowledgeable and confident with ISO 13485.* At least 2 years' experience in the medical device field in an quality assurance/quality control or technical engineering environment* An understanding of quality tools* Bachelor's degree or equivalent in a scientific discipline.(desirable)

If you are interested in applying for this role then the salary is negotiable from £35,000-£38,000 depending on experience.

You can apply by sending your CV to my direct email address or if you would like to discuss the role in more detail I am available to take a call on 01179 388088.

I look forward to hearing from you.