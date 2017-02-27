Quality Engineer - TFC - 12 months

Company
Huxley Engineering
Location
Wiltshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Quality%2C Inspector Jobs
Job ID
528537
Posted on
Monday, February 27, 2017 - 7:08am
About the Role:
An industry-leading medical device company are looking for a quality engineer to join their development team in Wiltshire on a 12 months fixed term contract.
Key responsibilities:
* To maintain supply of device components for manufacturing through release and technical support to resolve Quality issues
* Dealing with reports, complaints and issues and providing technical/quality support to device manufacturing suppliers
* Maintain existing Quality systems
* Provide support to ongoing certification to ISO13485
* Conduct internal audits according to the internal audit schedule and take part in external audits as requested
* Generate, review and maintain all relevant Medical Device GMP documentation.
Required experience
* Knowledgeable and confident with ISO 13485.
* At least 2 years' experience in the medical device field in an quality assurance/quality control or technical engineering environment
* An understanding of quality tools
* Bachelor's degree or equivalent in a scientific discipline.(desirable)
If you are interested in applying for this role then the salary is negotiable from £35,000-£38,000 depending on experience.
You can apply by sending your CV to my direct email address or if you would like to discuss the role in more detail I am available to take a call on 01179 388088.
I look forward to hearing from you.
