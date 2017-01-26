Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Northamptonshire,England
Salary
£10 to £14 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Quality%2C Inspector Jobs
Job ID
523416
Posted on
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 7:26am
About the Role:
Urgent - Quality Inspector - Hand Held Measuring Equipment - 3 Months - £12-14 per hour - Northampton
A client of mine who works in the packaging sector but currently dealing with Automotive Equipment has an urgent role for a Quality Inspector.
The role
-Checking parts and sampling project equipment
-Using hand held measuring devices to measure up to 0.5 mm
Key skills
-Familiarity with hand held measuring equipment to 0.5 mm
-Reading engineering drawings
If this role appeals to you please send me your CV ASAP.
Thanks,
Gerry
Apply