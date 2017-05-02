Quality Inspector

About the Role:
The Company:
makes the freedom of flight possible by designing, manufacturing and supporting the world's best aircraft. Its people around the globe are united by a passion for aviation, as well as their desire to create better, more efficient ways for airlines and passengers to fly.
The Role:
Knowledge of national and international standards such as ISO, ECSS and MIL with Current ECSS
Accreditation for SMT and Manual Soldering Techniques (ECSS-Q-ST-70-08C and ECSS-Q-ST-70-38C).
Ability to work shift
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.