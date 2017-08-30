Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Isle of Skye,Highland,Scotland
£35000 to £40000 Per year
Permanent
Quality%2C Inspector Jobs
615375
Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 10:44am
About the Role:Our globally renowned Client is one of the largest seafood producer and distributor's in the world. They employ over 12,500 people across the worldwide arena in diverse permanent jobs, and are rapidly expanding with the construction of a brand new, multi-million pound Fish Feed Plant in the Isle of Skye.
This new Feed Plant will employ over 50 individuals, and will be one of the most sustainable and efficient fish feed plants globally.
We are seeking an experienced and passionate QUALITY MANAGER, on a permanent staff basis - a major requirement and key in overseeing the operations of this new Feed Plant in Kyleakin, the Isle of Skye.
This is an incredible opportunity to have a change of lifestyle and relocate to the beautiful and majestic places in Scotland. The post will attract a highly competitive remuneration package which will include a relocation allowance.
The primary focus of the Quality Manager role will be to contribute significantly to the development and success of Marine Harvest Fish Feed by ensuring that the product is fit for purpose, consistently meets quality standards and both external and internal standards. This includes legal compliance and customer expectations.
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Monitoring and advising on the performance of the quality management system
Producing data and reporting on performance, measuring against set standards.
Liaise with other managers and staff throughout the organisation to ensure that the quality management systems are managed
Where appropriate, you'll advise on changes and how to implement them and provide training, tools and techniques to enable others to achieve quality standards
Based at Kyleakin, Isle of Skye, you will report primarily to the Technical Manager whilst working closely with the Production and Logistics Managers
REQUIREMENTS:
Candidates should be qualified to degree level in food science, animal nutrition or biological science related subject and be experienced in all aspects of HACCP and food safety management
Experience in salmon feed product development is an advantage, but is not an absolute requirement as the successful candidate will benefit from an extensive training programme
Full clean driving licence is essential
The post will attract a highly competitive remuneration package which will include a relocation allowance
For more information, please contact Shona at s.moir@carltonrs.com.
