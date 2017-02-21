Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Basingstoke,Hampshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
525222
Posted on
Tuesday, February 21, 2017 - 4:01am
About the Role:
My client in Basingstoke currently require a Quantity Surveyor for 5 months (likely to extend).
Skills/experience
* 3 + years of Quantity Surveying experience
* M&E experience
* Price valuation and sub-contractor management experience
* A valid CSCS card
They are looking to interview this week with a view to start ASAP.
If you're interested in this position please email me your updated CV and your availability to interview/start.
We also offer a referral scheme at g2 so if you know anyone else who might be interested please forward on my details.
