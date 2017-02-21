About the Role:

My client in Basingstoke currently require a Quantity Surveyor for 5 months (likely to extend).

Skills/experience

* 3 + years of Quantity Surveying experience* M&E experience* Price valuation and sub-contractor management experience* A valid CSCS card

They are looking to interview this week with a view to start ASAP.

If you're interested in this position please email me your updated CV and your availability to interview/start.

We also offer a referral scheme at g2 so if you know anyone else who might be interested please forward on my details.