Quantity Surveyor - Civil

About the Role:

I am currently looking for Quantity Surveyor to join my client based near Manchester in a permanent position. The client is particularly interested in a candidates who have previous working histories with either civil or highways biased projects or those who have NEC form contracts experience.

START: August 2017

LOCATION: North West / Manchester

SALARY: Up to £40,000 - £45,000 per annum

Quantity Surveyor - Job Specification

Quantity Surveyor - 3+ Years

Civil, Ground works, Remedial or Highway projects experience

Technical Engineering projects background - 5+ Years' Experience

Highway projects experience most beneficial

NEC form contracts experience, very beneficial

Duties:

Experience with the following required:

Cost Value Reporting, profit & loss, disputes, variance, early warnings, change control management, cost management

Contract administration and management

Cost and value reporting

Sub-contractor management

The client has an immediate requirement for the successful candidate to interview with them at short notice and start working at their earliest convenience.

The client has advised they will take candidates on following a one stage face-to-face interview.