Quantity Surveyor - Civil

About the Role:
I am currently looking for Quantity Surveyor to join my client based near Manchester in a permanent position. The client is particularly interested in a candidates who have previous working histories with either civil or highways biased projects or those who have NEC form contracts experience.
START: August 2017
LOCATION: North West / Manchester
SALARY: Up to £40,000 - £45,000 per annum
Quantity Surveyor - Job Specification
Quantity Surveyor - 3+ Years
Civil, Ground works, Remedial or Highway projects experience
Technical Engineering projects background - 5+ Years' Experience
Highway projects experience most beneficial
NEC form contracts experience, very beneficial
Duties:
Experience with the following required:
Cost Value Reporting, profit & loss, disputes, variance, early warnings, change control management, cost management
Contract administration and management
Cost and value reporting
Sub-contractor management
The client has an immediate requirement for the successful candidate to interview with them at short notice and start working at their earliest convenience.
The client has advised they will take candidates on following a one stage face-to-face interview.