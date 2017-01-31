Quantity Surveyor (Contractor)

About the Role:

You will be responsible for supporting the management in the commercial processes, ensuring that business objectives are met whilst at the same time respecting all statutory and commercial requirements.



Responsibilities

* Ensure cost control is maintained on a project basis throughout all functions (procurement, delivery, design etc.)* Provide contractual advice to project and operational personnel. Inform the appropriate management of project contractual issues and points of dispute and resolution. Ensure project personnel understand the application issues of the contractual conditions.* Accountable for the management, collation, interpretation and analysis of project commercial records.* Accountable for the Preparation, review and monitoring against the Project Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) in line with project requirements and the ELF and CVR Procedures. Ensure that the process is effectively managed and delivered.* Identification of risks and opportunities to project spend/budgets.* Manage project subcontract packages, including compensation events, measurements and valuations.* Accountable for ensuring that all Early Warning Notifications, Notifications of Compensation Events, Quotations, etc. produced to the required standards and submitted in accordance with contractual time scales* Manage the compliance and suitability surrounding processes and procedures on a project basis.* Prepare, review and submit applications for payment in the format and time required under the Contract. Agree the application and produce and reconcile differences between application and certified payment. Ensure that a correctly detailed invoice is raised and submitted in a timely manner and monitor payment* Liaising with the Accountants to ensure correct cost reporting.* Support and champion the delivery of AMEC Foster Wheeler values and associated KPI's.* Continue to develop and monitor appropriate systems, processes and procedures in respect of meeting the requirements of specific contracts* Ensure that the commercial mechanisms are established and maintained.* Ensure that, as a team, we work towards zero safety related accidents and incidents* Provision of monthly reports. Maintain satisfaction and confidence with regard to the reported data and corresponding format* Monitor compliance with corporate governance and the Project / Framework or client processes and procedures* Cost and Value departmental strategy is clearly communicated, understood and aligned Amec Foster Wheeler and client objectives* Maintenance of insurance declarations and the management of claims processing. Ensure that client and our insurers are not exposed to undue risk* To demonstrate safety, integrity & commitment at all times* An appropriate degree in commercial and / or business management* Previous and extensive experience as a Cost and Value Quantity Surveyor* Excellent negotiating, communication and supervisory skills* Commercial acumen* A knowledge of the Substations/OHL or other Utility markets, and an understanding of the work types would be an advantage* Excellent negotiating, communication and supervisory skills* Commercial acumen* Understanding and knowledge of NEC form of contract

Being local to New Cumnock would be a distinct advantage and must have Proof of Right to Work in the UK

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.