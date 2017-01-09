Quantity Surveyor - Hydropower- Philippines

Company 
Spencer Ogden
Location 
Manila
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Administration Jobs
Job ID 
515109
Posted on 
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 2:01am
About the Role:

Quantity Surveyor
Philippines
Permanent position based on site
Hydropower and Dams


Our client, based in the Philippines, is a one of the largest local power companies in the region and is now looking to add to their world-class engineering team.

One of their more urgent openings is for a Quantity Surveyor to work full-time on site on an upcoming hydroelectric project.

Start date- within 1-2 months.

Job Description

*Prepares plans, budgets, bills of quantities and other documentation including reports

*Performs risk analysis evaluations

*Project cost control

*Makes valuations

*Arranges payments to supplier(s) and contractor(s)

*Provides the Project / Construction Management Team advice and forecasts about costs

*Coordinates with internal team (engineers and project managers with various degrees of experience) and relevant external parties

*Assists in the development activities of hydropower projects in the pipeline

*Participates actively in the Company's QESH programs, projects and activities

*Performs other ad-hoc duties

Experience Required

* At least 10 years experience in relevant field
* Bachelors degree in civil engineering or similar
* Prior experience working on Hydropower/ Dams work
* Able to work full-time, on-site, in remote area
* Proven track record within QS in Philippines

This exciting opportunity will be open for only a short time, so to find out more please send a copy of your CV to gareth.johnston@spencer-ogden.com or get in touch for a confidential discussion.

