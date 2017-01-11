Quantity Surveyor / SQS

Company
About the Role:
Quantity Surveyor/Senior Quantity Surveyor - Contract - Highways
I am currently looking to recruit a QS/SQS for one of my large civils contractors in the South of England for a Highways Project.
The ideal candidate will demonstrate/have experience in:
* Working on large civils projects, specifically highways.
* Experience working NEC Option E contracts up to the value of £5 million.
* Subcontract measures and payments, preparing applications for submission to the Employer, and dealing with Compensation Events.
* A thorough understanding of NEC Contracts is essential.
* Available ASAP.
My client are offering:
* Initially 2/3 days p/week work which will ramp up as the project progresses
* Initial 6 month contract (scope to extend)
* Based out of Sevenoaks initially > moving to Godstone
* An immediate start
