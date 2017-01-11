Quantity Surveyor / SQS

About the Role:

Quantity Surveyor/Senior Quantity Surveyor - Contract - Highways

I am currently looking to recruit a QS/SQS for one of my large civils contractors in the South of England for a Highways Project.

The ideal candidate will demonstrate/have experience in:

* Working on large civils projects, specifically highways.* Experience working NEC Option E contracts up to the value of £5 million.* Subcontract measures and payments, preparing applications for submission to the Employer, and dealing with Compensation Events.* A thorough understanding of NEC Contracts is essential.* Available ASAP.

My client are offering:

* Initially 2/3 days p/week work which will ramp up as the project progresses* Initial 6 month contract (scope to extend)* Based out of Sevenoaks initially > moving to Godstone* An immediate start

If you would be interested in this role or know of someone who would be please call me on 0141 212 8600 or alternatively email me on